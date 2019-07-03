Classifieds

2011 TOYOTA FORTUNER 3.0 D4-D 4x4

03 July 2019

2011 TOYOTA FORTUNER 3.0 D4-D 4x4,

ONLY 112000km, excellent condition,

R259 900,

finance available call

071 8957 932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X