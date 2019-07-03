Classifieds

2011 VW POLO Vivo 1.4 Aircon

03 July 2019

2011 V.W POLO Vivo 1.4 Aircon,

only 95000km, Excellent condition, brand new tyres,

R99 900,

finance available call 071 895 793

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X