Classifieds

2013 DAIHATSU Grand Max Bakkie

03 July 2019

2013 DAIHATSU Grand Max Bakkie, 1 ton work horse,

only 105 000km, excellent condition,

R99 900,

call 071 895 7932.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pythons & chill: Girl watches cartoons covered in snakes
Pretoria 'pizza heist': Robbers manhandle woman during restaurant robbery
X