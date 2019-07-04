Classifieds

2 FLATS Strathtay Mansions , Quigney

04 July 2019

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Open plan lounge and dining room area,

Street Parking

R5750

Trafalgar 043 726 6066

