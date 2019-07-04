Classifieds

2014 VW Polo 1.6

04 July 2019

2014 VW Polo 1.6

(Silver) Maxx with 108,300 kms.

Selling at R139,995.

Immaculate condition and F.S.H.

Call Wanda Buzo 078 299 0545

