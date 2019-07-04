Classifieds

2015 Ford Ecosport 1.5 Trendline

04 July 2019

2015 Ford Ecosport 1.5 Trendline

(Silver)

with 786,000kms

Selling at R189,995.

Very good condition and F.S.H.

Wanda Buzo 078 299 0545.

