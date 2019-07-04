Classifieds

YARIS 1.5 xS CVT 5Dr, 2018

04 July 2019

YARIS 1.5 xS CVT 5Dr, 2018,

ORANGE,

21800km,

R219 995.00.

Call Mushaida at Honda Plus EL 081 501 4414.

