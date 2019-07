PHEZULA VIEWS Nahoon Park 3 bedroom

2 bathroom 1 garage townhouse available to rent.

This modern and neat. Home is situated in a developing, small and we'll maintained com-plex. Double story offering open plan living space down stairs, kitchen, sliding doors leading to a cosy courtyard.

The Complex is situated close to various amenities. Pets allowed.

Prepaid electricity.

Rental includes water at R10500 p/m. Deposit R10500.

Call 078 503 5791.