2015 ISUZU KB 300 D-Teq Lx extended cab with canopy

09 July 2019

2015 ISUZU KB 300 D-Teq Lx extended cab with canopy + tow hitch. Low mileage. Immaculate lots of extras. R299 995.

Tel Neil
074 796 7502/ 04

