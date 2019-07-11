Classifieds

George Randell Primary School GOVERNING BODYBURSAR/CREDIT CONTROLLER

11 July 2019
An opportunity to join a dynamic staff.
The applicant should:

  • Be computer literate
  • Pastel accounting (essential)
  • Pastel payroll (essential)
  • Have a min. of 5 years administrative/
    bookkeeping experience
  • have excellent telephonic and communication skills
    Outputs:               
  • Control of all school fund collections/

     receipting/banking

  • Bookkeeping up to and including

     Trial Balance   

  • Petty Cash
  • Budgeting and preparation of

     Financial Reports           

  • Salaries & Human Resource Management
  • Procurement

All applicants to have 3 contactable references

Hand deliver CV & References to

George Randell Primary

School, Jan Smuts Ave,

Greenfields.

OR
e-mail: g-randellps@imaginet.co.za

Closing date:  17 July 2019

The SGB reserves the right

to make an appointment.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.

