George Randell Primary School GOVERNING BODYBURSAR/CREDIT CONTROLLER

George Randell Primary School



GOVERNING BODY

BURSAR/CREDIT CONTROLLER

An opportunity to join a dynamic staff.

The applicant should:

Be computer literate

Pastel accounting (essential)

Pastel payroll (essential)

Have a min. of 5 years administrative/

bookkeeping experience

bookkeeping experience have excellent telephonic and communication skills

Outputs:

Control of all school fund collections/

receipting/banking

Bookkeeping up to and including

Trial Balance

Petty Cash

Budgeting and preparation of

Financial Reports

Salaries & Human Resource Management

Procurement

All applicants to have 3 contactable references

Hand deliver CV & References to

George Randell Primary

School, Jan Smuts Ave,

Greenfields.

OR

e-mail: g-randellps@imaginet.co.za

Closing date: 17 July 2019

The SGB reserves the right

to make an appointment.

Only successful candidates will be contacted.