George Randell Primary School GOVERNING BODYBURSAR/CREDIT CONTROLLER
George Randell Primary School
GOVERNING BODY
BURSAR/CREDIT CONTROLLER
An opportunity to join a dynamic staff.
The applicant should:
- Be computer literate
- Pastel accounting (essential)
- Pastel payroll (essential)
- Have a min. of 5 years administrative/
bookkeeping experience
- have excellent telephonic and communication skills
Outputs:
- Control of all school fund collections/
receipting/banking
- Bookkeeping up to and including
Trial Balance
- Petty Cash
- Budgeting and preparation of
Financial Reports
- Salaries & Human Resource Management
- Procurement
All applicants to have 3 contactable references
Hand deliver CV & References to
George Randell Primary
School, Jan Smuts Ave,
Greenfields.
OR
e-mail: g-randellps@imaginet.co.za
Closing date: 17 July 2019
The SGB reserves the right
to make an appointment.