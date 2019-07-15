Classifieds

MACDONALD:- ST JOHN DALE

15 July 2019

of Dorchester Heights, East London, passed away in Mthatha on 11.07.2019 in his 70th year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, children Charles & Kathryn, Joanne, grandchildren Kaitlyn, James, Mackenzie & Family.

