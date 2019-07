HAIDEE POOK

We remember your beautiful smile, the kindness and graciousness of your heart. A bubbly personality which touched our lives so deeply and the unconditional love you gave. How we love and miss you! Daughter, mother, sister and friend. The day the sun went down in your eyes, you spread your wings and flew little Sunbird. To another place, a place beyond. Fly..fly..fly.

Roxanne, Tammy, Mom, Dad, Joshua, Jordan, Georgia, Shelli, Mary, Angelina and Pearl.