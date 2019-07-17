Classifieds

2011 Fortuner 3.0 D4D R/B At

17 July 2019

2011 Fortuner 3.0 D4D R/B At,

White

207675km 

R219,995

(Estimated Instalment R4300).

Please Call, SMS or Whatsapp Siphiwe @ 081 331 5884 / 073 996 1779.

