NAUDE: J.J. (JAPIE)

17 July 2019

NAUDE: J.J. (JAPIE) of Bonza Park, East London.

Passed away on 14.07.2019 in his 81st year.

Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Shirley, Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren & Families.

