“She tried to hide it but there was no way you could miss the bump at some points‚” said one source.

Thembi told Drum magazine that she would not confirm or deny the rumours.

“In my culture we don’t share information about the baby until it is born. The time will come when I am ready to share‚ but for now‚ let’s just say 2018 is going to be an eventful year for me.”

Insiders have told TshisaLIVE that Thembi couldn’t be happier and is excited about this new journey.

“It’s always been my dream to have a baby because I think I am ready for it. I’m calmer and every opportunity that’s happening right now in my life is because I’m so peaceful. I’m so ready for it‚” she told Drum.

In October last year Thembi confirmed that she was single and dating after she split with her longtime fiancé‚ Bobo “Bo” Seritsane.

She told TshisaLIVE that she did not want to speak about the split as she is a private person but said she had met someone else and hinted at big news.

“A few months ago‚ I met someone. I have been dating and going on dates but I think there is something brewing‚ something amazing‚ that is going to come up with this one person.”

Attempts to get hold of Thembi have been unsuccessful.