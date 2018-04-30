Lifestyle

Boerekos king and queen to pop up in EL

By Barbara Hollands - 30 April 2018
The winners of the first season of 'My Kitchen Rules South Africa', Magiel and Jamandi Bekker were at the launch of the second season. Picture: BARBARA HOLLANDS
The winners of the first season of 'My Kitchen Rules South Africa', Magiel and Jamandi Bekker were at the launch of the second season. Picture: BARBARA HOLLANDS

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X