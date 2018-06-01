Lusanda and son to light up the Orient

In what is expected to be the biggest gospel show in East London this year, the legendary Lusanda Mcinga and her son Bethusile Mcinga will launch their albums together at the Orient Theatre this weekend. The show will take place on Sunday and features uJesu Ufika Ekuseni hitmaker Sipho Ngwenya, Dumi Mkokstad of Mbize fame and the new kid on the block, Anele Sabani, whose Amandl’endumiso song made him a household name.

