#SAMA24 | Shekinah wins big in top 5 categories

Suited hitmaker Shekinah won big at the South African Music Awards‚ which took place at Sun City on Saturday night. Shekinah took home three gongs in the top five categories‚ Best Album of the Year‚ Best Female Artist of the Year and Best Newcomer of the Year. "Rose Gold is for women empowerment. We are killing it as women‚ let's continue killing it as women of SA‚" said Shekinah during her acceptance speech.

