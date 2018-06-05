Good turnout at EL album launch leaves gospel star Mcinga in awe

Thousands of gospel music lovers proved Lusanda Mcinga wrong when they packed the Orient Theatre to its capacity on Sunday when the singer and her son were launching their albums in East London. Speaking to the Daily Dispatch after the show, the award-winning legendary guitarist and singer admitted that since she started her music career in the mid-1990s, she was unsure how East London people felt about her music.

