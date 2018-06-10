Pupils show amazing art

The annual schools EL Fest art exhibition opened on Monday at the Belgravia Art Centre, displaying an explosion of colour and creativity.

Featuring almost 1000 artworks by pupils from grades 1 to 12, the exhibition showcases visual art disciplines such as painting, drawing, sculpture and photography.

More than 20 schools within Buffalo City Metro participate each year. “Every year we are blown away by the high standard of work and talent seen in the submissions from schools around the city,” Belgravia Art Centre principal Terry Schultz said.

She said the EL Fest was the only platform in the city that allowed young artists to showcase their work and have them graded on such a large scale.

The adjudication of the artworks took place last week Saturday.

Belgravia Art Centre HOD of photography and teacher, Jan Pretorius, said the school was glad to see so many primary school students exposed to different art mediums.

The art exhibition is open daily, except Saturdays and Sundays, from 8.30am to 3.30pm, until June 15. Entrance is free. — madeleineC@dispatch.co.za