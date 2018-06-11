DJ Zinhle on AKA: We are at a good stage & space in our lives

Even though AKA and DJ Zinhle had a rocky end to their relationship‚ with some of their issues being thrown into the spotlight by the rapper shortly after their split‚ the pair are apparently in a really good space at the moment. Just the other day the pair and their daughter Kairo had lunch together for Mother's Day and speaking to Sowetan‚ DJ Zinhle gave Mzansi the 411 on how things are going with her baby daddy.

