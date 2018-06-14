Suspect held after spate of burglaries

A 25-year-old male suspected to be a notorious burglar behind a spate of burglaries in the East London suburbs of Amalinda and Cambridge has been arrested. Captain Mluleki Mbi, of the SAPS, said that in May there were 12 burglaries in just the Amalinda area adding that suspect has been “linked to other cases of theft out of motor vehicles and the investigators are working hard to link him to more cases”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.