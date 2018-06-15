Celebrating renewed positive energy
When gallery owner and potter Louise Pietrucci returned home from a month in the UK earlier this year, she felt a renewed sense of positive energy in the country and decided to celebrate it with an exhibition. Themed “Beauty of Africa”, the exhibition at CVD Gallery in Berea opened on Thursday and features the work of nine Eastern Cape artists and potters.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.