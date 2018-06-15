Vena album scores two nominations for Ingoma

King William’s Town gospel singer Zipho Vena’s debut album Unrestricted Night of Worship has received two nods at this year’s Independent Gospel Music Awards (Ingoma). Vena has been nominated for the best newcomer and best sleeve awards for the Ingomas taking place later this year. Vena’s musical journey began at an early age and for years he was a backing vocalist for the award-winning popular gospel group, Zama and the Voice Ministries.

