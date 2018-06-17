Lifestyle

Every day is a fight to survive

By Tyler Riddin - 17 June 2018

Zukisa Ngxishe, who has been disabled from birth, fends for himself in a small shack in Chicken Farm far away from his family, who live in Mthatha.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X