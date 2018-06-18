'Jail not appropriate for man convicted of causing death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere'

The motorist convicted of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere does not deserve to go to jail‚ his lawyer argued on Monday. "He poses no danger to anyone. He is economically active. He works and contributes to the fiscus‚" Preshalin Naidoo's counsel‚ Advocate Francois Roetz‚ said during sentencing proceedings in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

