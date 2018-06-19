Expert advice on consumers, brands at Dispatch summit

With just a couple of days before the stimulating Daily Dispatch Customer Innovation Summit, which will introduce delegates to game-changing concepts about managing how customers react to their brands, tickets are selling fast. The summit, which takes place on Thursday morning at the East London International Convention Centre on the Esplanade, will feature seven thought leaders in the fields of entrepreneurship, communication strategy, brand leadership, customer experiences and economics, leavi...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.