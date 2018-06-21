Perfect timing for Nkunzi’s first gospel album

The Song in My Heart recording will feature Putuma Tiso, Unathi Mzekeli, Zipho Vena and Babalwa Mbuku.

In 2016, Nkunzi released a single titled Igama Lakho, which he performed to a sold-out audience at the Guild Theatre.

The Uloyiso Community Church worship leader said recording a live CD/DVD was a big step for him.

“I’ve been in the music industry for many years working with different artists and I’ve always had this dream that if I do record my music, I would make it a live show.

“Also, I’ve had to understand my limitation with time that I wouldn’t be able to do a studio album, it would have been hard for me,” he said.

Nkunzi has worked with the likes of Vuyo Mokoena, Benjamin Dube, Mthunzi Namba, Jabu Hlongwane, Stompi Mavi, Khanyisa and Nobathembu, among many. He is also a member of the Independent Gospel Music Awards nominated group, STAND SA.

“I’ve received a number of offers to record an album but I never felt it was the right time. I believe now is the perfect time,” he said.

Several writers have assisted him with the album.

“The musical director for the show is my long-term friend Gugu Mbuku, who has also written songs for me.

“Other writers are Mandisi, Aviswe, Unathi Mzekeli and Zipho Vena. While there are different writers, the product is still in line with my own style,” he said.

Nkunzi said the Song in My Heart recording was his way of thanking God for all He has done for him.

“ It’s been a long time coming for me and God has been with me since the beginning.

“I will be sharing songs that have carried me through the most difficult times in my life,” he said.

Tickets for Nkunzi’s live recording cost R160 and are available at Computicket. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za