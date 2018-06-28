Creative teen translates ideals into chic garments

Feminist ideals and a passion for fashion led East London teen Jessica Sanders to start up her Cheeky Chic Boutique, a pop-up shop offering feminist printed T-shirts and custom hand-painted and decorated denim jackets for women.

“After I matriculated, I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to study so I took this year as an opportunity to do something I’ve always wanted to do and start my own business,” said Jessica, 18, who matriculated from Stirling High School last year.

“Both my parents are entrepreneurs and their support gave me the confidence to really go for it.”

Teaching herself to sew by watching her grandmother, Jessica’s love for clothes started from a young age, but so did her feminist views.

“ All the women in my family are passionately feminist so I grew up with the belief that women can do absolutely anything. We are strong and fierce,” said Jessica.

Born out of Jessica’s creativity, the prints, patterns and designs for both the T-shirts and jackets are all about Girl Power, showcasing a cheeky, quirky and unique style.

“Clothes make me so happy and I just want to make women feel and look good, because it’s my way of promoting women empowerment.”

While Jessica creates the designs and runs the business on her own, artistic mom Melanie helps with the hand-painted jackets, making her daughter’s ideas come to life.

“My mom is such an amazing painter and we have a lot of fun working together on the jackets,” said Jessica.

Melanie said she was very proud and happy that her daughter had decided to do something she is so passionate about.

“I have always encouraged feminist ideals in our home and I’m so proud of Jess for being brave enough to start this at such a young age.

“She is so motivated and enthusiastic and is always coming up with new ideas and designs,” said Melanie.

“It’s lots of work, but I’m having so much fun.

“I think I’ll always own my own business because its so rewarding. It feels so great to see people wearing my stuff,” said Jessica.