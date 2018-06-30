Indigenous ensemble pays tribute to Ma Sisulu at Festival

The stellar performance by the Eastern Cape Indigenous Music and Dance Ensemble on Thursday evening was one of the many indications that the 2018 National Arts Festival is in full swing in Makhanda [formerly known as Grahamstown]. The ensemble, which is no stranger to the festival’s stages delivered yet another traditional dance and song-filled performance celebrating all things African.

