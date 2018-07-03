Marketing ‘game-changers’ to investors abroad, on YouTube
By telling the stories of game-changing entrepreneurs in a celebratory, entertaining and accessible way in snappy YouTube videos, former East Londoner Caley van der Kolk hopes to hook them up with international investors. UCT business science graduate Van der Kolk, 28, who matriculated at Hudson Park High, works for an outfit called Heavy Chef, which provides events and media for go-getters in the field of tech, leadership and entrepreneurship.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.