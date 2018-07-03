Marketing ‘game-changers’ to investors abroad, on YouTube

By telling the stories of game-changing entrepreneurs in a celebratory, entertaining and accessible way in snappy YouTube videos, former East Londoner Caley van der Kolk hopes to hook them up with international investors. UCT business science graduate Van der Kolk, 28, who matriculated at Hudson Park High, works for an outfit called Heavy Chef, which provides events and media for go-getters in the field of tech, leadership and entrepreneurship.

