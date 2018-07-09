Musician Emtee has broken his silence on his 'collapse' during a performance over the weekend after video footage of the incident went viral on social media‚ with the hip-hop star insisting it was "just a fall" and there's nothing more too it.

"I'm doing great. Absolutely fine. I just fell. The security was worried so they took me backstage. The stage was very small and I had to watch my step. It must've been a wire that made me fall because I wouldn't have just fallen out of the blue."

Emtee said he wasn't phased by the comments around the incident‚ many involving drugs and alcohol claims.

"You know‚ with hip-hop there will always be rivalry and putting each other down. Like‚ 'look at him. Hahaha.' "

He also slammed celebrities who have spoken out about the incident and called out his record label Ambitiouz for not taking action.

"These people don't know me. They don't hang around me."

Answering questions about his comments on Twitter where he said he wasn't in a good space‚ Emtee said he had lost an aunt and her death had affected him.

"My aunt had just passed away and it was hard for me. I'm a studio junkie so I went into studio."

He said he was "fine" mentally and physically and did not see the need to get help.

"I've been through a lot of things on my own and I don't need to see a doctor. I just released a song and I am great"

Concerned fans took to Twitter to appeal to the hitmaker to "get help" after he 'collapsed' on stage.