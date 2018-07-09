A host of international celebrities will be heading to South Africa in December to be part of the Global Citizen Festival‚ a free and ticketless concert that rallies celebs‚ politicains and global leaders to end extreme poverty.

Included in the star-studded line-up is Oprah‚ Beyoncé‚ Jay-Z‚ Ed Sheeran‚ Usher‚ Chris Martin‚ Pharrell Williams‚ Forest Whitaker‚ Naomi Campbell‚ Sir Bob Geldof‚ Tyler Perry and Gayle King.

One of the key things we are trying to galvanise is that sense of renewal and the excitement around getting involved and engaging with communities around issues that we can bring to an end‚ such as poverty.”

Oprah will deliver the keynote address at the festival where she will remember Madiba and his legacy.Stars from across Africa will also be at the festival with Cassper Nyovest‚ D'banj‚ Femi Kuti and Wizkid all set to perform.

"Nelson Mandela taught South Africans and the world so much about how to challenge our leaders and change the future. I’m inspired to join Global Citizen and celebrate his legacy. Viva Mandela!"

