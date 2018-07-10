Call to share memories of EL flood

On this day 48 years ago, East Londoners had no clue they were soon to be hit by a massive flood which left 12 people dead and hundreds homeless.

To commemorate the calamity, the Border Historical Society is calling on survivors to share their stories from that day.

The society, which was established in 1959 and holds monthly talks at the East London Museum, has already been in touch with people who were affected when floodwaters raged through the city for six days from August 24, 1970 and is hoping to hear from a few more.

“I am always intrigued by how people adapt to disasters,” said the society’s secretary Gordon Campbell, who said the society had in the past invited survivors of the Oceanos cruise ship, which sank off the Wild Coast to reminisce at one of the talks.

“We had a good turnout and people just popped up from their chairs and spoke about how they survived.”

Campbell said the talk would be illustrated by dramatic pictures sourced from the Daily Dispatch archives.

He has already been in contact with former East London mayor Elsabe Kemp, whose Nahoon riverside home was one of the hardest hit. The flood washed out the contents of her house and her piano famously landed up on Nahoon beach.