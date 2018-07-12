Inspired mom brings creativity to store

South African online clothing brand My Scattered Heart (MSH) will now be available in store for the first time at the new Toast boutique and home décor store, opening at the Beacon Bay Crossing in East London tomorrow. The vintage and bohemian inspired clothing brand started out as Reese Anderson’s small side hobby, selling dresses in Cape Town, after she had her firstborn, Lily, in 2012.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.