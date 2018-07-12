Upmarket display for Eastern Cape artists
Casino, hotel and mall guests are directed to the shop or can call crafters
Solemn ceramic cows, quirky felt sheep, swirly wire baskets and vibrant beaded bags are some of the innovative crafts now on display at Hemingways Casino and Hotel, which has installed stylish cabinets to display the best of Eastern Cape art and crafts. The pieces, many created by artists living in deep rural areas, can be found in the Eastern Cape Craft Collection shop in Nahoon, but now have the added benefit of being seen by Tsogo Sun guests.
