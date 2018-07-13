Top fashion designer empowers EC youth

Programme expected to create job opportunities, produce entrepreneurs

Eastern Cape-born fashion designer Sonwabile Ndamase, who made a name for himself as the man who designed the famous “Madiba shirts”, has been transferring his design skills to 170 young women and men from various areas across the Eastern Cape. Ndamase, who is head of the South African Fashion Designer’s Academy, began the training in May.

