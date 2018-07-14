Frisbee fanatics in EL take the lead

Ultimate frisbee is now an Olympic sport and is played twice weekly by East London Ultimate Frisbee (ELUF) at Hams Club

Mention the word frisbee and images of beaches and border collies spring to mind, but playing with the disc usually associated with casual beach and backyard fun has been recognised as an Olympic sport and has a dynamic team in East London. East London Ultimate Frisbee (ELUF) meets twice a week at the Hams Club, where members don their cleats (soccer shoes) and play games which last 100 minutes each and require a very good level of fitness.

