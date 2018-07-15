Spotlight on ‘ukuthwala’ in new book

Mount Ayliff-born author tells true story of practice of abduction and forced marriage of young girls

A Mount Ayliff-born author, Phumela Jakuja, 29, has written an engrossing and insightful book, to be published in four volumes, on the much talked-about custom of ukuthwala.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.