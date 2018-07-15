Spotlight on ‘ukuthwala’ in new book
Mount Ayliff-born author tells true story of practice of abduction and forced marriage of young girls
A Mount Ayliff-born author, Phumela Jakuja, 29, has written an engrossing and insightful book, to be published in four volumes, on the much talked-about custom of ukuthwala.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.