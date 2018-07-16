EL’s golden duo of dance step up

Dance champions get to co-host high-profile international dance event

Having brought back sackloads of medals from the World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in California since 2010, East London’s golden duo of dance Chace Collett and Ashley Behrens were the “face” of the international competition with their new gig as presenters and co-hosts.

