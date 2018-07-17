Olympian shows families how fencing is for all ages

In an effort to show off what fencing is all about, the Buffalo Fencing Club held a clinic at the Beacon Bay Country Club last weekend. Demonstrated by South African master’s coach and 2008 Olympic épée fencer, Sello Maduma, the event was a great success and saw East Londoners, young and old, give in to their curiosity to try their hand at fencing.

