Lifestyle

World flocks to EL to spend holiday cash

Attractions include thrill of sardine run, seafood and trampoline parks

By Barbara Hollands - 18 July 2018

Sardine runs, cruises, fresh fish and trampoline parks are some of the attractions that prompt visitors and tourists to spend their holiday cash in East London and along the Wild Coast.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

4 lessons from Barack Obama’s Nelson Mandela annual Lecture
Watch Live: President Obama Delivers the Nelson Mandela Lecture
X