Style your home so to sell it

If you are selling your home, you will want it to look its best when you hold an open house.

If you can afford to hire a professional stager, do it! Their skills can do wonders for your home’s apparent value.

But if that’s not within your budget, don’t worry – just follow these room-by-room tips to help your listing stand out.

Erase your personal touches

A well-maintained home that appears lovingly cared for and thoughtfully styled will maximise your home’s appeal.

When potential buyers walk in, you want them to envision themselves living in it.

Remove all personal belongings

This is particularly important when it comes to piles of mail, work papers and so forth.

Clean meticulously

A sparkling home will show your pride of ownership and reassure the buyer that the home has been well maintained.

Remove odours

Get rid of smells from food, pets or smoke, as these scents may turn off a potential buyer.

Do your best to make your listing feel as move-in ready as you can.

If possible, pack some of your items and move them to another location, or stack them in a corner of the garage. Don’t hide your boxes in closets, where buyers will look.

Entryway

The entryway and path to your front door are where a potential buyer will get a first impression, and it should be a pleasant one.

So mow your lawn, trim overgrown hedges, rake leaves, power-wash sidewalks and siding and plant some vibrant flowers. You may also want to replace old welcome mats. If your space is small, an arrangement of succulents or plants in a large pot to add cheery colour.

If you have a large porch and some extra furniture, consider creating a relaxing outdoor sitting are.

Living or Family Room

In these rooms, less is more, and more is mess. Keep the living or family room simple, open and spacious by removing excess furniture.

Furniture should match or be complementary; remove pieces that don’t go well.

Decorative pillows and a colourful throw can also do wonders to add to the look.

Large artwork may give the room a more formal touch, whereas clusters of smaller frames will feel more casual. Plants can also help make a room feel fresh.

Kitchen

A kitchen remodel can offer a great return on investment when selling. But not everyone has the budget to do this.

You can still present your kitchen well by cleaning it thoroughly from top to bottom, clearing counter tops and refrigerator magnets, and adding some pretty bowls filled with colourful fruit or vases with flowers.

Bedrooms

Add some decorative pillows and throws to the bed, clear nightstands and dressers of clutter and add some ornaments or fresh flowers in vases.

Artwork on the walls also give the room a warmth and personality.

Closets

To make your closets appear as large as possible, remove many of your items of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Bathrooms

Declutter countertops and cabinets and add nice towels and rugs.

A decorative soap dish with a fresh bar of soap plus flowers in a vase may be all you need on the countertops. — Houzz