UK ensemble gig thrills Maswana

When Dumza Maswana left his rural Peddie home more than 10 years ago to answer his calling in music, he had no idea that one day he would get the opportunity to perform at one of the largest arts festival in the world. Maswana will be travelling with the Mzantsi Music Ensemble to take part in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in the United Kingdom.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.