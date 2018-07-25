Studious artist back in her groove

After a two-year music hiatus, Mthatha-born singer, Thando-kazi Mbete, who left the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre (ECAVC) Records, is back with new music as an independent artist. The University of Fort Hare B.Com accounting student said for the past two years her music had to take a backseat while she focused on her studies.

