Mdantsane’s Seya back in town with comedy show

Mdantsane-born comedian Siya Seya returns home next week to take part in the first multicultural combo comedy show at The Venue@Hemingways. The show, hosted by Sifiso Nene, features comedians Mpho Pops Modikoane and Stopnosons. Nene, who was the first winner of So You Think You're Funny back in 2009, has been hosting a number of cultural comedy shows across the country.

