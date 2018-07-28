Getting it picture perfect can be just a click away

Her life went off the rails when she became addicted to crystal meth (tik) but she has beaten her addiction, thanks to the support of her husband and has been clean for five years.

Wentzel’s dormant interest in photography was re-ignited when she was asked to photograph a wedding. “I only had a point and shoot camera, but borrowed a better one and became obsessed with doing the best possible job.”

She fell into property photography by chance when Pam Golding’s Hanlie Bassingthwaighte saw a sunset photograph she had taken which included the agency’s signage and offered her a job.

“I was working as a dental assistant at the time, but jumped at the chance. The camera and the job gave me a new lease on life. I joined the Bonza Bay photographic society and fell in love with photography.”

Wentzel now shares her own tips on how to highlight a home’s best qualities when preparing it for a photographer, saying there are certain basics that should be in place before pictures get taken. “When I arrive at a house I put my equipment down and walk through the home. I put all the toilet seats down and switch on all the lights for ambience.

“All beds should be neatly made, windows cleaned, dirt bins and washing baskets tucked away and clothes out of sight. Kitchen counters should be clear of clutter because the eye gets drawn to clutter and you are trying to sell a lifestyle.“

Prospective buyers should be able to visualise their own belongings in your space. Piles of suitcases and medicines are also a big no-no. But for me, the biggest thing is dirt. Even a humble house should be clean.”

And, while Wentzel says a bouquet of flowers is a welcome centrepiece, less is more when it comes to décor. “If you have coffee table books, rather just leave one out.“If possible remove your dogs and their beds. No one wants to see a dog’s tail in the photo and it is not easy to edit it out, but if a pet doesn’t want to leave, I find a way of working around them.”