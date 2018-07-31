M’sane actor stars on TV screen
Unathi to star in SABC 1’s upcoming drama, plans to unearth gems in E Cape
From billboard adverts to landing television roles, Mdantsane-born Unathi Platyi’s star continues to shine.
The actor, who made his screen debut as a boxer, is set to star in a new SABC1 drama series eMjindini, which also features Sisanda Henna.
Platyi got his big break in 2016 when he played a boxer on the SABC2 telenovela Keeping Score.
Prior to landing his role on Keeping Score, Platyi did cameo roles on Isidingo, Heist, Dreamworld and Scandal.
The former Solomon Mahlangu High School pupil dropped out of Buffalo City College to pursue a career in acting.
With the help of a local businessman, Platyi was able to move to and look for acting jobs in Johannesburg.
“I did not have a background in acting but I knew this is what I want to do. It was hard for me in the beginning but I pushed myself,” he said.
Platyi has also had opportunities to be featured in advertising campaigns.
“Since my role on Keeping Score, I have been getting a lot of adverts. I am thankful to God for such opportunities because things weren’t always easy for me,” he said.
Platyi said he has also opened his own production company, which he hopes will benefit children from townships.
“For now I am busy creating content for the company and soon we will be busy shooting pilots and approaching channels. I am working with a couple of friends who are actors,” he said, adding that his dream was to record a show in the Eastern Cape.
“I believe there are so many stories that need to be told in the Eastern Cape and they can only be done by people from that area,” he said.
Growing up in Mdantsane, Platyi said he never thought his face would one day be on billboards across the country or feature on TV shows.
“I want to show other kids out there that it is possible. It’s not easy but persistence and hard work will carry you,” he said, adding that young men from disadvantaged backgrounds should not allow their circumstances to determine their future.
Talking about his new show eMjindini, which makes its television debut on September 16, Platyi said: “The drama series is set on a mine, people will get to see miners fighting for survival.”
The show will play every Sunday at 8pm.
