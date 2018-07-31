M’sane actor stars on TV screen

From billboard adverts to landing television roles, Mdantsane-born Unathi Platyi’s star continues to shine.

The actor, who made his screen debut as a boxer, is set to star in a new SABC1 drama series eMjindini, which also features Sisanda Henna.

Platyi got his big break in 2016 when he played a boxer on the SABC2 telenovela Keeping Score.

Prior to landing his role on Keeping Score, Platyi did cameo roles on Isidingo, Heist, Dreamworld and Scandal.

The former Solomon Mahlangu High School pupil dropped out of Buffalo City College to pursue a career in acting.

With the help of a local businessman, Platyi was able to move to and look for acting jobs in Johannesburg.

“I did not have a background in acting but I knew this is what I want to do. It was hard for me in the beginning but I pushed myself,” he said.