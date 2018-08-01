Helping bullies to see themselves

‘Survivor’ Schoonraad to host talk at city’s schools about scourge

As a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and intense bullying, Liesl Schoonraad is well placed to address pupils about the hazards of bullying and the impact it has on both victim and abuser. Capetonian Schoonraad, 47, conquered adversity and – to show how far she has come – pulled a Dakota aircraft and a 10-ton truck, and has also swum from Robben Island to Cape Town, to prove that abuse survivors can lead extraordinary lives.

