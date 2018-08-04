Organisers buoyed by NAF success
Relocation of Village Green, Creative Digital programme drove attendance up 4.5% on last year, says Lankester
This year’s National Arts Festival (Naf) saw a 4.5% improvement in overall attendance numbers after experiencing a drastic drop of 10.2% in 2017. New projects and initiatives put into place for this 44th festival are believed to have contributed to this slight increase. Last year the overall attendance for the festival went down from 225,634 in 2016 to 202,643.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.